Methuen Memorial Music Hall Hosts Abbot, Clark, Dwyer and Wood Wednesday Night

Methuen Memorial Music Hall host four Boston organists tomorrow night to commemorate the 1947 Rededication Concert.

Leo Abbot, Richard Clark, Mark Dwyer and Ross Wood will be playing works by Jongen, Peters, Clark, Widor and Sowerby on the Great Organ.

The concert takes place tomorrow, Wednesday, June 29, at 7:30 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children and available through brownpapertickets.com or at the door.

There’s more information at mmmh.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...