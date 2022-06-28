Haverhill Fireworks Friday with Two Bands; Nearby Community Events Saturday and Sunday

Haverhill’s annual Independence Day fireworks takes place this Friday night, accompanied by two live bands.

The free event begins Friday, July 1, at 5 p.m., at Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave., adjacent to the Stadium, in Haverhill.

The Chase Campbell Band opens the night at 5, followed by Abraxas Santana Tribute Band at 7:30. A fireworks display typically takes place after dusk.

Residents are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.

Nearby, Methuen plans its fireworks program Saturday night, at 9:30, at the Loop, while North Andover and Lawrence is Sunday, July 3. North Andover’s celebration begins at 9:15 at North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St., and Lawrence’s events run from 6-10 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 298 Osgood St., Lawrence.

