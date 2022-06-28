Haverhill Fireworks Friday with Two Bands; Nearby Community Events Saturday and Sunday

Haverhill's 2018 fireworks display (Jay Saulnier file photograph for WHAV News.)

Haverhill’s annual Independence Day fireworks takes place this Friday night, accompanied by two live bands.

The free event begins Friday, July 1, at 5 p.m., at Riverside Park, 155 Lincoln Ave., adjacent to the Stadium, in Haverhill.

The Chase Campbell Band opens the night at 5, followed by Abraxas Santana Tribute Band at 7:30. A fireworks display typically takes place after dusk.

Residents are advised to bring their own lawn chairs.

Nearby, Methuen plans its fireworks program Saturday night, at 9:30, at the Loop, while North Andover and Lawrence is Sunday, July 3. North Andover’s celebration begins at 9:15 at North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St., and Lawrence’s events run from 6-10 p.m., at Veterans Memorial Stadium, 298 Osgood St., Lawrence.

