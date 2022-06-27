Phalyn Joins Methuen Police Department After Transfer from Town of Ipswich

Kelli Phalyn is the newest member of the Methuen Police Department after transferring from Ipswich.

She began her career in 2017 as a seasonal officer with the Wareham Police Department. In 2018, she joined the Ipswich Police Department as a reserve officer and, the following year, she graduated from the full-time police academy in Reading, becoming a full-time officer.

Phalyn has attended multiple trainings to progress her career, including training in 2020 as a sexual assault investigator and was certified in buccal swabs by the Massachusetts State Police. During the same year, she began to work with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with Massachusetts State Police.

Phalyn was born and raised in Ipswich and attended public schools there, graduating from Ipswich High School in 2014. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice with a double minor in Sociology and Political Science at Westfield State University in 2018.

