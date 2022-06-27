Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity Plans Theater Workshop

The Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity is planning its annual Summer Theater Workshop for kids ages 6 to 16.

Janet King, program director, said participants will be working on “Raise Your Voice,” a new musical review from MTI featuring songs from “The Little Mermaid,” “High School Musical,” “Guys & Dolls” and other popular musicals.

“The emphasis is on fun and we welcome young people with little or no experience,” she said.

The workshop runs Monday, July 25, through Friday, June 29 at Trinity Church, 26 White St., Haverhill. The program meets Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a 5 p.m. performance.

The cost, including snacks and all materials, is $10 per child with a family discount. Scholarships are available and no child will be excluded because of financial issues.

For questions or scholarship details, those interested may email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...