State Democratic Party Names Sherlock, 2019 Haverhill Council Candidate, Acting Executive Director

A former candidate for Haverhill City Council was named Thursday as acting executive director of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.

Joe Sherlock, now of East Boston, unsuccessfully sought a City Council seat in 2019.

“The work before us is important and urgent and I’m honored to take on this role at this pivotal moment,” Sherlock said in a statement. “Democrats in Massachusetts have a lot to offer but we can take nothing for granted. We will work hard to support the Democratic candidates in the general election this fall so that Massachusetts can continue to be a national leader on so many important policy issues.”

Democratic Party Chairman Gus Bickford said Sherlock becomes acting executive director, but he will be formally nominated for the permanent position at the next State Committee Meeting in September.

“Joe is well versed in the party’s agenda and will continue to ensure that our values of diversity and inclusion are part of all that we do,” Bickford said in a release. “As we head into the general elections this fall, I’m confident Joe will be a critical asset in our work to take back the governor’s office and ensure Democrats are elected up and down the ballot.”

He will manage day-to-day operations of the state party in collaboration with Bickford. Sherlock takes over the role vacated by Veronica Martinez, who departed earlier this year for a position with the Democratic National Committee.

Sherlock most recently served as the party’s convention director and, previously, legislative elections coordinator. Prior to joining the Massachusetts Democratic Party, he served as a paralegal advocate at the Harvard Law School Legal Services Center Project on Predatory Student Lending. In that role he worked with students who were cheated by the predatory for-profit college industry. He also served as a field organizer to Congressman Seth Moulton. He previously taught middle school social studies for two years in New Orleans, La.

Sherlock is a graduate of Bowdoin College.

