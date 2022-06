The American Red Cross has scheduled two Haverhill Community Blood Drives.

The first takes place Saturday, June 25, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at Cedardale Health and Fitness, 931 Boston Road, Haverhill. A second drive takes place Wednesday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at AmVets Post 147, 576 Primrose St., Haverhill.

Appointments may be made online at redcrossblood.org.

