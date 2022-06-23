Haverhill Farmers Market Opens Saturday with Food, Music, Children’s Activities

The Haverhill Farmers Market kicks off for the season this Saturday in downtown Haverhill.

While one expects to find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and homemade treats, there are local musicians and, as Manager Jeff Grassie points out, many new features and plenty for the kids to do.

“We have a couple new vendors. We have El Camino Café. We have Chef Victor Andrade, who vegan and vegetarian dishes like spring rolls. We’ve got Geminelle Design, which is going to do face painting at the Farmers Market—much more of a draw for the kids, and we’re also working with the YMCA with a bunch of different organizations with them to do kids’ activities,’ he says.

The Haverhill Farmers Market mission is to “provide access to farm-fresh products and promote local agriculture, as well as serve as a social gathering place to encourage a vibrant and connected community.” It was established in 1978.

“We’re expecting our biggest year for the 44th year of the Haverhill Farmers Market,” Grassie says.

He notes, however, this will be the last year in front of the Herbert H. Goecke Jr. Memorial Parking Deck. The Market will be displaced next year with the planned demolition of the garage to make way for a $160 million redevelopment.

In partnership with Creative Haverhill, Team Haverhill also provides volunteers for the Market.

Everything takes place Saturdays, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., from June 25 to Oct. 29, rain or shine, along 51 Merrimack St. in downtown Haverhill. Musicians, sponsored by Jordan Financial and Insurance Services, perform each week beginning at 10 a.m.

Vendors include A Seasoned Chef, Armstrong’s Glazed Popcorn, Beckah’s Bangin’ Butter, Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen, Craic Sauce, Disco Foods, Eclectic Clam, El Camino Foods, Everything Alpaca-N.H., Fay’s Farm and Orchard, For de Café, Homemade Hummus, Honey Pot Maple Farm, House Bear Brewing, Joyberry Farms, KRM Chocolates. KYS Food for Dogs, Long Hill Orchard and Farm, Old Wild Farm, Polish Prince Pierogi, Purple Carrot Bread Company, Quinn’s Canine Café, Rocket Fuel Pesto, Roma’s Bakery, Simply Biscotti, Slippery Soap Company, The Bakers Rack, The Good Llama Co., Wally’s Vegetables, Willow Spring Vineyards and 1634 Meadery.

