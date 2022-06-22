Roasted Coffee Bar Opens in Haverhill with Fresh-Baked Biscuit Sandwiches, More

(Additional photograph below.)

Haverhill’s new Roasted Coffee Bar, open every day for breakfast and lunch, already has a loyal and growing following—particularly for its unique coffee and fresh-baked biscuit sandwiches.

Ben Graves and Mike Eras opened Roasted just this month in space formerly occupied by Cafe GRaffs at 181 Groveland St., in Haverhill. In an interview with WHAV, Eras said its perfectly roasted coffee and a few specialties sets it apart.

“Everything we do here is made from scratch including our syrups. We make our biscuits fresh every day—giant biscuits. We do cinnamon rolls, different pastries,” he said.

Eras said Roasted Coffee Bar partnered with Bedford, N.H.-based Flight Coffee Co., described as an award-winning roaster that obsesses over creating the perfect roast profiles for each of its storied blends. He said they considered roasting their own, but once they tried Flight Coffee, there was no question.

“So, we use a lighter roast. I’ve always liked dark roast myself just because I like the full flavor, but after you try Flight, you really taste the different nuances in the coffee—different florals, citruses. It’s just really high-quality coffee,” he explained.

Customers enjoy specialty sandwiches like the “Land of Milk and Honey” which features buttermilk fried chicken—marinated for 24 hours, local honey, stone-ground mustard and house-made pickles. There are a choice of breads—sour dough, multigrain, gluten free, but customers appears to have picked out their favorite.

“So far our biggest sellers are our biscuit sandwiches, and soon we’ll be coming out with different types of biscuits like everything biscuits, blueberry biscuits as a weekly special,” he said.

Syrups for coffee made from scratch every morning include vanilla, crème brûlée, salted caramel and hazelnut.

Besides Flight Coffee, other nearby partners include Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen of Haverhill and Honey Pot Maple Farm of Wilmington.

