Methuen Memorial Music Hall continues its annual Summer Series of Organ Recitals tonight with Robert Parkins of Durham, N.C., playing works by Scarlett, Eberlin, Bach, Liszt, Brahms and Mendelssohn on the Great Organ.

The recital takes place tonight, June 22, at 7:30 p.m., at historic Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen.

Tickets are available online at BrownPaperTickets.com or at the door for $15 each for adults and $5 for children. There’s more at mmmh.org.

