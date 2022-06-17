U.S. Rep. Trahan Secures $500,000 Federal Grant for UTEC Gun Violence Prevention in Haverhill

The Haverhill branch of UTEC is receiving a $500,000 federal grant for gun violence prevention programs in the city.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan and UTEC leaders are being joined by Haverhill state and local officials to discuss the grant, coming at the midway point of National Gun Violence Awareness Month.

Trahan secured the $500,000 award during consideration of the recently passed government spending package. UTEC will use the funds in partnership with local community organizations and law enforcement partners to host community forums and other activities to engage young Haverhill residents in anti-violence work. UTEC will also use portions of the money to work in collaboration with partners to provide critical services and support to Haverhill’s highest risk youth, particularly those between 17 and 24 years old.

UTEC’s CEO Gregg Croteau, Senior Director of Strategy Sako Long and street workers and team members are meeting with Mayor James J. Fiorentini, state Reps. Andy X. Vargas and Christina A. Minicucci, Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone and Essex County Sheriff Kevin F. Coppinger.

