SCORE Presents Full-Day Women’s Business Summit in September

Natalie Madeira Cofield, assistant administrator at the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Women’s Ownership, is the keynote speaker when SCORE presents a full-day conference in September exclusively for women entrepreneurs.

The Women’s Business Summit features successful area small business women, covering educational and motivational business topics including success stories, practical takeaways, roundtable discussions, networking and more.

Those who register by July 1 may attend a pre-summit “Start Your Day, Start Your Life” session with Brenda Fingold, certified mindfulness teacher and author.

The Summit tales place Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m.-4:30, at the Willowdale Estate in Topsfield. Tickets are $95 and include continental breakfast, gourmet lunch and a networking reception. Registration takes place online at SCOREWomen.org.

