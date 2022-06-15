Haverhill Public Library Plans Summer Party Saturday with Music, Games and Ice Cream

The Haverhill Public Library celebrates the beginning of summer this Saturday with music, games, food and ice cream.

Partying for kids and adults alike takes place Saturday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the library, 99 Main St., Haverhill.

Toe Jam Band performs from 10-10:45 a.m.; followed by Laser Tag from 10:30 a.m.-noon; Mini Golf, 10:45 a.m. -1:45 p.m.; Henna Tattoos, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Melt Food Truck and Carter’s Ice Cream, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; and Jedi Academy, 1-2:30 p.m.

Laser Tag and Jedi Academy require advance registration which may be done on the day of the event, but there is a risk the two events will fill up.

The Kick Off Party is also a great time to sign up for the summer reading program, “Read off the Beaten Path.” Registration for summer reading is available for all ages and includes fun activities and prizes all summer. Saturday registrants will be entered to win two tickets to Canobie Lake Park.

