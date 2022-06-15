Haverhill Chamber Presents Youth Enrichment Series at Cedar’s and Duston-Dustin Garrison House

Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s Youth Enrichment Series, remembered as “YES,” kicks off Friday with 12-21-year-olds learning how to make hummus.

Youth, ages 12-21, will tour Cedar’s Research Kitchen and learn about the food production industry. They will hear from Cedar’s employees about working in the food manufacturing and production business, potential career paths and the history of Cedars.

The first program is limited to 10 participants. It takes place Friday, June, from 2-4 p.m., at Cedar’s Mediterranean Foods, 50 Foundation Ave., Haverhill.

Those who wish to learn more or register for the first event may visit HaverhillChamber.com.

The second part of the Youth Enrichment Series moves to the Duston-Dustin Garrison House where up to 20 attendees will take tours and participate in a cursive writing lesson of each student’s name and a presentation on A-Day-In-The-Life of a young person in the late 1600s.

This activity is limited to 20 participants, ages 5-21, and lunch will be provided. It takes place Saturday June 18, from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at 655 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill.

Those who wish to learn more or register for the second event may visit HaverhillChamber.com.

