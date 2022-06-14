Whittier Regional, Greater Lawrence Tech Leaders to Brief Employers on Filling Jobs

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Greater Lawrence Technical School Superintendent Director John Lavoie are scheduled to discuss how local employers can fill vacancies for skilled trades and technical jobs.

The Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Education/Workforce Development Committee presents the two speakers a breakfast Friday, June 24, from 7:30-9 a.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill.

The breakfast is free for members and $10 for nonmembers, but advance registration is required. Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com, by email at [email protected] or calling 978-686-0900.

