Whittier Regional, Greater Lawrence Tech Leaders to Brief Employers on Filling Jobs

Superintendent John Lavoie, left, talks with Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito during a tour of Greater Lawrence Tech’s Advanced Manufacturing Program in 2019. (Photograph courtesy of Greater Lawrence Tech.)

Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Superintendent Maureen Lynch and Greater Lawrence Technical School Superintendent Director John Lavoie are scheduled to discuss how local employers can fill vacancies for skilled trades and technical jobs.

The Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Education/Workforce Development Committee presents the two speakers a breakfast Friday, June 24, from 7:30-9 a.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill.

The breakfast is free for members and $10 for nonmembers, but advance registration is required. Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com, by email at [email protected] or calling 978-686-0900.

