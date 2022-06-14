Moser, Smida, Casey and Pease Among Those Being Honored as Commonwealth Heroines

Four local women are among those being honored as Commonwealth Heroines next week by the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women.

Among those being honored are Haverhill Public Library Director Sarah Moser of Amesbury; Danielle Smida of Haverhill, active in Creative Haverhill and the redevelopment of Cogswell Art Space, among other civic projects; Carol Casey of Amesbury, active with Northern Essex Elder Transport and other charities; and North Andover Public Schools’ Nurse Kathleen Pease of North Andover. They will be honored during the 19th annual Commonwealth Heroines Wednesday, June 22. Opening remarks will be made by Commission Chairwoman Denella Clark.

“As the first Black woman to chair the Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women, and also as a proud appointee of Gov. Baker and Lt. Gov. Polito, we are thrilled to recognize women from all across our great Commonwealth who sometimes are not seen for their amazing contributions,” Clark said. Polito is also expected to deliver the keynote address.

Commonwealth Heroines are chosen by their legislators for, as the Commission says, “their extraordinary acts of service, making a big difference in their communities, but not necessarily making the news” and performing “unheralded acts daily that make our homes, neighborhoods, cities and towns better places to live.”

The Massachusetts Commission on the Status of Women is an independent state agency created by the state legislature in 1998 to advance women of the Commonwealth to full equality in all areas of life and to promote their rights and opportunities.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...