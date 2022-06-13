MakeIT Haverhill’s Latest Job Fair Takes Place Thursday

Monogram Foods, Atria Marland Place, Rapid Coatings, Bradford Industries and Amazon are among the companies participating in MakeIT Haverhill’s next job fair this Thursday afternoon.

MakeIT Haverhill offers the opportunity for job seekers to meet local employers in a friendly environment where bi-lingual assistance is available for Spanish speakers. In addition, MassHire and the Haverhill Public Library plan to have representatives available to discuss services each provides and enable attendees to receive a library card. The job fair takes place Thursday, June 16, from 4-6 p.m., at 301 Washington St., Haverhill.

Monogram Foods, opening in Haverhill’s Broadway Business Park, offers manufacturing and warehouse jobs.

Atria Marland Place, a senior retirement community in North Andover, offers positions for certified nursing assistant/ home health aide, culinary cook, waitstaff and maintenance technicians.

Rapid Coatings, a circuit board coating company moving this summer to Haverhill’s Ward Hill Business Park, offers full-time and part-time jobs as operations technician positions. Mother’s hours and internship or co-op positions available. No experience is required.

Lowell-based Bradford Industries, a textile coating company serving the automotive, furniture, fashion and footwear and industrial markets, offers manufacturing positions.

Amazon Workforce Staffing has several openings for warehouse associates at 25 Computer Drive in Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...