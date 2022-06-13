Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club Receive Grants for At-Risk Youth Summer Programs

Haverhill YMCA and Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will each receive a $30,000 Summer Nights Grant from the state Department of Conservation and Recreation for summer night activities for teens.

Rep. Andy X. Vargas, who helped secure the grants, said the state provides money for free programming for thousands of at-risk youth across the state The YMCA will host basketball games, video game tournaments, swimming, movie nights and more for children and teens ages 10-15.

“This grant will enable us to offer a broad range of enrichment opportunities for teens this summer including camp scholarships, a Boston Harbor cruise, plus fun events at the Y like weekly flick and float events, fitness challenges, gaming and pizza nights and more,” said Tracy Fuller, regional executive director of the Haverhill and Plaistow YMCAs.

She added the Y will also work with the Haverhill Police Department for a basketball program at Swasey Park.

The Haverhill Boys and Girls Club will use its grant to offer laser tag, virtual reality gaming, bowling nights, water park excursions, field trips to Boston, and more for teens age 13 and up. The Boys and Girls Club will host activities every weeknight from Monday, June 27 through Aug. 26.

Melissa deFriesse, director of development of the Boys and Girls Club said the money “removes all financial barriers to participation in our summer teen program, which is especially meaningful as we work to expand our efforts to help local teens recover from the challenges they’ve experienced with their mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

