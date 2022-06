Wingate Residences at Haverhill is hosting an Antique Car Show this Wednesday.

In addition to classic antique cars, there will be food, entertainment, an ice cream truck and voting for favorites. There is free admission and the event is open to the public.

The Antique Car Show takes place Wednesday, June 15, from 1-3 p.m., at 10 Residences Way, Haverhill. There is a rain date of June 22 if needed.

Those planning to attend are asked to reserve by calling 978-912-9250.

