New Merrimack Valley Reckless Bikers Task Force Tackles Illegal Dirt Bikes, Scooters, ATVs

Methuen, Lawrence, Andover and other communities are banding together to help prevent reckless bikers driving dirt bikes and ATVs on public roads.

What is being called the Merrimack Valley Reckless Bikers Task Force was formally established this week by the police departments of Lowell, Lawrence, Andover, Chelmsford, Dracut, Methuen, Tewksbury and Tyngsborough.

Methuen Police Chief Scott J. McNamara said in statement, “The goal of this collaboration with other Merrimack Valley Police Departments is to maintain the safety of our streets and residents. The task force will do this by sharing information with our task force partners and local police departments, as well as sharing best practices. These processes will combine to strengthen our enforcement efforts and guide us in addressing this serious and dangerous issue that our communities are facing.”

The task force comes on the heels of an arrest Tuesday night of, what Methuen police alleged, was “a reckless dirt bike operator.” Twenty-six-year-old Jose Almanzar of Lawrence was charged with resisting arrest, reckless endangerment of a child, a passing violation, failure to stop at a red light, reckless driving, failure to stop for police, driving an uninsured and unregistered vehicle, driving a recreational vehicle on a public way and driving a recreational vehicle without a helmet.

Methuen Police Officer Griffin Waller was patrolling in a marked cruiser when he saw approximately five motorcycles and dirt bikes heading southbound on Broadway and apparently violating traffic laws and riders not wearing helmets.

Methuen residents with information about disruptive dirt bikes, mopeds or scooters may email tips to [email protected].

