Haverhill Police Report Seizing Polymer80 ‘Ghost Gun’ and Arrest Haverhill and Methuen Men

Haverhill Police reported Thursday the department’s Gang and Narcotics Unit with help from State and Methuen Police, seized two guns after obtaining search warrants and arrested men from Haverhill and Methuen.

Police said a loaded Polymer80 handgun, described by Haverhill Police as a “ghost gun,” and a Remington Nylon .22 caliber rifle, gun clips and ammunition were taken.

Arrested were 20-year-old Damion Ortiz of How Street, Haverhill, and 35-year-old Christopher Mailhot of Herrick Drive, Methuen. They were each charged with two counts of possession of a loaded firearm without a license and possession of ammunition without a license.

The Nevada-based Polymer80 gun is purchased in kit form and assembled by the owner. It is considered a ghost gun because it does not come with a serial number required by some states.

Baltimore, Md., this year sued Polymer80 making guns contrary to the federal Gun Control Act of 1968 and Maryland handgun laws. The city said Polymer80 caused a “public health crisis” there.

In April, the Biden Administration reported approximately 20,000 suspected ghost guns reported to Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives as having been recovered by law enforcement in criminal investigations. The White House said then the U.S. Department of Justice issued a final rule to rein in the proliferation of such guns.

