Rep. Linda Dean Campbell to be Honored Saturday as Methuen’s Democrat of the Year

State Rep. Linda Dean Campbell is being honored Saturday as Methuen’s Democrat of the Year.

Methuen City Democratic Committee honors the retiring legislator at its Spring Breakfast Saturday, June 11, from 9-11 a.m. (doors open at 8:45) at First Congregational Church, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen.

“Campbell served the City of Methuen and Commonwealth of Massachusetts for nearly 22 years with honor and distinction and has earned our appreciation and respect,” the Committee said in a statement.

Campbell is an Army veteran and paratrooper who served as a Methuen City Councilor for six years before running for state representative of the 15th Essex District. She will have served in the Massachusetts House for 16 years at the conclusion of her eighth term.

Tickets are $25 each and include one vote in a straw poll for each Democratic State Primary Race. Those buying a table of eight also receive an advertisement. Checks should be made payable to Methuen Dems and mailed to Methuen Dems Vice Chair Jim McCarty, 3 Hyder Ave., Methuen, MA 01844. Electronic contributions may be made at https://secure.actblue.com/donate/22demsbreakfast.

Those with questions may email Methuen Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lisa Yarid Ferry at [email protected] or call 978-376-9891.

