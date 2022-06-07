Marigold Montessori and Robert Frost Middle Schools Receive State ‘Green Team’ Recognition

Haverhill’s Marigold Montessori School and Lawrence’s Robert Frost Middle School were recognized last week by the state for environmental projects undertaken as members of the “Green Team.”

Marigold Montessori and Linda Malbon were awarded a Compost Activity Book for the pre-kindergarten school, while Robert Frost Middle School and Paul Flanigan were granted a School-wide Recycling Show in drawings.

“The Baker-Polito Administration congratulates all of the Green Team teachers and students who showed outstanding leadership and initiative during the past school year to raise environmental awareness in their schools, homes and communities,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “Students and teachers were able to accomplish excellent work while recycling, composting, gardening and learning both at school and in the home. These schools set a tremendous example for both their peers and their communities.”

Marigold Montessori operates from Trinity Church, 26 White St., Haverhill.

The students were among those in 27 schools across the recognized by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. Students of any age may participate in the Green Team program, an initiative composed of students that share the goals of reducing pollution and protecting the environment. There were 219 classes registered for the Green Team this school year, comprised of more than 40,000 students at 192 schools.

Participating teachers received either a digital or hard-copy Green Team Kit containing classroom posters, lesson plans, recycling tips and access to a library of other resources.

“Green Team students take the concept of environmental stewardship right into their own schools and communities with practical approaches to energy conservation, recycling, composting and pollution prevention projects,” said DEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg. “This year, many students were able to see the fruit of their own labor as a number of projects involved planting seeds and using compost from their own cafeterias to create a school vegetable and fruit garden.”

