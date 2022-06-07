Art Market Joins Haverhill Art Walk Lineup This Saturday

An Art Market, featuring more than 20 local artists with original artwork on display and for purchase, joins the Haverhill Art Walk this Saturday.

Rachel Johnson of Array of Trades is bringing the Art Market to Wingate Street in downtown Haverhill during the Art Walk’s seasonal kickoff Art Saturday, June 11, from 3-6 p.m. Haverhill Art Walk is an outdoor and indoor event highlighting local businesses, forgotten alleyways and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and music performances. It takes place the second Saturday of the month between June and October, from 3-6 p.m., throughout the Haverhill Riverfront Cultural District.

The Art Market also offers chalk sticks and a paint tent where anyone can stop by to channel their inner creative.

Those wishing to participate in The Art Market or have any questions may email [email protected].

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...