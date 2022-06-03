State Awards Community Compact Fiber Network Grants to Andover, Groveland and North Andover

Andover, Groveland and North Andover will benefit from new or expanded fiber networks with grants presented Thursday by the state Community Compact Cabinet Municipal Fiber grant program.

Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito was in Taunton to formally award $13 million in grants to benefit 86 communities and school districts for construction or completion of fiber networks. The cabling is aimed at creating more efficient management and economies of scale by aggregating internet bandwidth purchases and associated security.

“Given the rapidly changing landscape of information technology and the infrastructure required to support it, these inaugural municipal fiber grants will make a significant impact on local communities and governments in better serving their residents,” said Polito, chair of the Community Compact Cabinet.

Andover was awarded $250,000 to expand he town’s fiber network to water distribution system pumping stations, while Groveland received $47,500 to create a network and North Andover received $15,561 to expand its existing fiber optic system. Each town is required to contribute a 5% local match.

