PrideStar EMS Paramedics DeFlumieri and Fleming Receive Honors for Life-Saving Treatment

Two PrideStar EMS paramedics were recently honored by Steward Health Care for their actions saving the life of a Haverhill man in February.

Robert DeFlumieri and Matt Fleming, paramedics and operations supervisor, responded to a medical call in the early morning of Tuesday, Feb. 1, at a home on Edward Court in Haverhill, along with Haverhill Police and Fire first responders. DeFlumieri and Fleming discovered Pietro Grillo unconscious and his wife Lesley and their sons performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation on him. The paramedics took over life-saving efforts and, using their training and skills, were able to stabilize Grillo the ambulance trip to Holy Family Hospital in Haverhill. Grillo was later was transported by medical helicopter to a Boston-area hospital.

“My children got to see their father again. He got to hug them again. He got to tell them he loves them. He calls them every day from rehab … Without the professionalism and care he received this would not be possible,” said Lesley Grillo who nominated DeFlumieri and Fleming for the “EMS Stewards of the Community,” held annually by Holy Family’s parent company.

The awards, presented at the Norwood Sheraton during National EMS Week, recognize first responders who show expertise, professionalism, and compassion, and have demonstrated an “above and beyond” interaction with a patient.

Following a lengthy recovery, Grillo entered a physical rehabilitation hospital, where he receiving physical and occupational therapy. He has made significant progress, including regaining the ability can walk unassisted.

