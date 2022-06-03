Poet Comeau Takes Time to Enjoy the ‘Loveliest Month’

Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau, a Haverhill native, released his “Loveliest Month” poem in April, but while it is still spring, it remains timely.

Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.

Loveliest Month

Spring is here

Spring is here

I holler to another self

As squirrels

Rabbits

Birds

Flit and gambol around the yard

And earth is moist

For flowers and worms

How could Eliot call April

The cruelest month

Even in war

Is it cruel to burst with love

And to rise again

Ecstatically

© Raymond Comeau April 2022

