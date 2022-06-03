Poet Comeau Takes Time to Enjoy the ‘Loveliest Month’

Editor’s note: Dr. Raymond F. Comeau, a Haverhill native, released his “Loveliest Month” poem in April, but while it is still spring, it remains timely.
Now of Belmont, Comeau is a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School. He is also a trustee, emeritus, of the John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace in Haverhill.
Loveliest Month
Spring is here
Spring is here
I holler to another self
As squirrels
Rabbits
Birds
Flit and gambol around the yard
And earth is moist
For flowers and worms
How could Eliot call April
The cruelest month
Even in war
Is it cruel to burst with love
And to rise again
Ecstatically
© Raymond Comeau April 2022