Methuen Young People’s Theatre to Hold Auditions for HMS Pinafore

By |

1879 Woodblock-print advertisement for an American production of H.M.S. Pinafore, housed at the Library of Congress.

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Auditions for Methuen Young People’s Theatre’s presentation of “HMS Pinafore” begin next week.

Students entering grades 4-12 next September are eligible to audition for Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore” Thursday and Friday, June 9 and 10, at 6:30 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen. The first rehearsal and general registration takes place Saturday, June 18, at 8:30 a.m.

The play is scheduled Saturday Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m.

There’s more information at mmmh.org.

Comments are closed.