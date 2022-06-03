Methuen Young People’s Theatre to Hold Auditions for HMS Pinafore

Auditions for Methuen Young People’s Theatre’s presentation of “HMS Pinafore” begin next week.

Students entering grades 4-12 next September are eligible to audition for Gilbert and Sullivan’s “HMS Pinafore” Thursday and Friday, June 9 and 10, at 6:30 p.m., at Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway, Methuen. The first rehearsal and general registration takes place Saturday, June 18, at 8:30 a.m.

The play is scheduled Saturday Sept. 10, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m.

There’s more information at mmmh.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...