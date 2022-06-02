Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Detail Career Opportunities for Whittier Tech Students

Students from Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School had an opportunity last month to learn firsthand what it is like to work at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

Nearly 500 students connected with professionals from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the Whittier Tech Collision Repair parking lot, which was converted into an open-air career fair. Students explored demonstrations put on by representatives, featuring cutting-edge technology and industry skills used in students’ career pathways.

“Having the Shipyard come to the school and share all the different job opportunities was great,” said student David Smith, a junior studying HVAC. “The AC/R shop and employees shared the great benefits of working for the Yard as well as common skills I already have from being in the HVAC shop at Whittier. It’s one of the reasons I came to Whittier Tech, to find career pathways into the industry.”

Demonstration topics included A/C and refrigeration, composites and plastic fabricator, crane maintenance, electrician/electronics, fabric worker, insulator, machinery mechanic, machinist, non-destructive tester, painter/abrasive blasting, pipefitting, rigger, scientist/engineer, sheet metal mechanic, shipfitter/iron worker, shipwright and welder.

“The Shipyard opportunities dovetail perfectly with the employability skills our graduates leave with. Being the Construction Cluster school counselor, it was exciting to see my students engaged with the employees from the shipyard, especially some of our Whittier alumni,” Guidance Counselor Rachael Rossi said.

The event was organized by Engineering Instructor Jaylene dos Santos and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s STEM Outreach Coordinator Libby Hite.

