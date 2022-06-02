Fidelity House CRC Becomes Waystone Health & Human Services

Fidelity House CRC, comprised of the 2019 merger of Haverhill-based Career Resources Corporation and Lawrence’s Fidelity House, has changed its name to Waystone Health & Human Services.

In a statement, President & CEO Bradley Howell and board President Kara J. Johnson, said the organization has expanded services and outreach to meet the needs of more people in more communities.

“Since our inception 50 years ago, the scope and size of our organization and mission, to serve people with disabilities, has grown considerably…It is our pleasure to introduce a new name and logo that better encompass the scope of services we offer, to people of all abilities across the lifespan, in all aspects of their lives,” the statement reads.

The nonprofit, human services organization supports youth and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities; acquired brain injuries; and mental health diagnoses. It has three locations—at 439 S. Union St., Suite 401, Lawrence; 22 Parkridge Road, Unit D, Haverhill; and 76 Merrimack St. Unit 1, Haverhill.

