Haverhill’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial Gets $10,000 Legislative Boost in Supplemental Budget

Haverhill’s relocated Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park received a needed, but unexpected, boost recently when the legislature approved a $1.6 billion supplemental budget.

Vietnam Veterans Memorial Ad Hoc Commission Chairman Ralph T. Basiliere said Tuesday the new park still requires additional asphalt and concrete work, brick sealing along the walkways and tree pruning. Between the Veterans Memorial and buffer zone, Basiliere said the Commission has responsibility for about 46 trees. He thanked Sen. Diana DiZoglio for shepherding the additional $10,000 through the legislature.

“Diana DiZoglio promised to see if she could get us funds—$10,000 for maintenance—and once again she has delivered. Her word is gold,” he said.

DiZoglio told WHAV why the memorial is important to her.

“As we face mounting global challenges to peace, we must never forget, and we must continue to educate future generations of the sacrifices that have been made. Every memorial provides a unique glimpse into our shared history. That is why I am so grateful we were able to secure much-needed funding toward maintenance at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park. May we never forget the service and sacrifices of some of the bravest people who have ever lived in the City of Haverhill,” she said.

Basiliere said the full Commission will review any legislative requirements before committing to specific projects.

The memorial was originally located near the Basiliere Bridge on a small site with little available parking. In 2018, former City Councilor Louis Fossarelli asked that the memorial be moved to a more appropriate location. It was formally dedicated last Sept. 11.

Gov. Charlie Baker said previously the supplemental budget for the current year is supported by state tax revenues that exceeded benchmarks through April by $4.23 billion.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...