Gov. Baker Nominates State Rep. Kelcourse to Parole Board, Could Reduce Republican House Seats

Amesbury state Rep. James M. Kelcourse is likely stepping down from his seat and further shrinking the number of Republicans in the state legislature after being nominated as a full-time member of the state Parole Board.

Gov. Charlie Baker Wednesday nominated Kelcourse and Dr. Maryanne Galvin as board members.

“As a forensic psychologist and a defense attorney, Dr. Maryanne Galvin and Rep. James Kelcourse each bring valuable experiences to the Parole Board that will help the Board better serve those who appear before it,” said Baker. The nominations now go before the Governor’s Council for confirmation.

Kelcourse was elected to represent Newburyport, Amesbury and Salisbury in 2014 and ran unsuccessfully for Amesbury mayor last fall. In 2012, he ran unsuccessfully for the First Essex state Senate seat that included Haverhill, Methuen and parts of North Andover.

In the House, he serves as the ranking member on the Committee on Education and serves on the Committees on Ways and Means, Natural Resources and Agriculture and Human Resources and Employment Engagement. He previously served as a member of the Amesbury Planning Board and later as an Amesbury City Councilor at-large.

He is a Newburyport-based defense attorney.

The Massachusetts Parole Board is part of the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security and is authorized to grant paroles and supervise parolees. It is comprised of seven members who serve on a full-time basis. The governor designates one member of the board as the chairman.

