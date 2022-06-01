Cause of North Andover House Fire was Spray Paint Stored Near Furnace in Basement

Investigators say a North Andover house fire last week started accidentally with a spray paint can stored near a furnace.

North Andover Fire Chief John A. Weir III and State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said Tuesday the fire last Thursday morning on Granville Lane began in a basement storage closet that housed a furnace and was caused by the ignition of spray paint and other aerosol cans in close proximity.

“Aerosol cans are pressurized and the contents are almost always flammable,” said Weir. “Whether it’s spray paint or any other product, keep these cans well away from open flames, home heating equipment and other heat sources, including direct sunlight,” he advised.

Ostroskey further warned residents to “Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions on the label. If the contents are hazardous then dispose of old or outdated cans at your community’s household hazardous waste collection.”

North Andover firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the basement of the single-family home. One person, an adult, was taken from the scene with injuries that were not life threatening. Mutual aid from Andover, Lawrence and Methuen assisted at the scene and provided station coverage.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...