Here are the Winners of Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Small Business Awards

Robert Nelson, state director of the U.S. Small Business Administration, is scheduled to speak at the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Small Business Awards Breakfast.

Among the award categories and businesses being honored are Business Assistance, Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center; Cultural/Tourism, Stevens Coolidge Place and Wamesit Lanes; Discovery/Education, Middlesex Community College and Notre Dame Cristo Rey High School Valley; Environmental, Revise and UTEC’s Mattress Recycling Program; Healthcare, Baker-Katz Skilled Nursing and Rehab and Spark Fitness and Tennis Club; Innovative, CI Works and Northern Essex Community College Culinary Arts Program.

Other categories and winners are Longevity, Align Credit Union and Coady’s Towing; Manufacturing/R&D, 6K and Boston Lasers; Media Advocate, Lawrence Community Access Television and Merrimack Valley Eats; Nonprofit/Community Service, Greater Lawrence Community Action Council and Kiwanis Club of Greater Lawrence; Perseverance, North Shore and Music Theatre and the Tomacchio Family; Diversity Owned, City Sealcoating and Hispanic Market Solution; Retail, Case Hit Collectibles and Llinkk Countertops.

Rounding out the list are Service, Driscoll Funeral Service and Induspad/Xologistic; Veteran Owned, Michael Malvers, Haverhill Steel and Ivan Elias, Merrimack Digital; Wholesale, Colony Foods and Diburro’s Salad Dressing; Women In Business, Kristen Carbone of Carbone’s Kitchen and Zoraida Rosado of Somos Green Innovations; Special Salute To Family- Owned Businesses, A.P. Michaud Insurance Agency, George’s Bakery, Harrows Chicken Pies, Omni Print and Pest-End.

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Small Business Awards Breakfast takes place Friday, June 10, from 7:30-9 a.m., at Renaissance Golf and Country Club, 377 Kenoza St., Haverhill. Tickets are $30 each and available by calling 978-686-0900 or visiting merrimackvalleychamber.com.

