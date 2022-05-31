Haverhill Library Offers Free Retirement Workshop by Society for Financial Awareness

Steve Pessotti, a local retirement planner and guest speaker from the nonprofit Society for Financial Awareness presents a free workshop next week on Advanced Retirement Planning Strategies.

Workshops help people to become aware of planning for the future, risk management and protection strategies. Each session is customized to assist individuals in identifying and qualifying his or her personal and family financial planning needs. The organization does not sell financial products or promote any particular companies.

Pessotti speaks Tuesday, June 7, from 3-4:30 p.m., or 6:30-8 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St. Handouts will be provided. Register by calling the Haverhill Public Library at 978-373-1586, ext. 608, or visit haverhillpl.org and click on upcoming events calendar.

