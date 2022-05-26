NECC Observer School Paper Wins Gold Medal for its Pandemic Perseverance Online

Northern Essex Community College’s student newspaper, the NECC Observer, was awarded a gold medal from the Columbia Scholastic Press Association for its work and perseverance operating during the pandemic.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the student newspaper did not have a print edition, but stories continued to be posted to its website. Judges wrote the Observer should be proud of what it accomplished under such difficult circumstances. The Observer was also awarded a gold medal for its work during the prior school year, when it was also all online. The newspaper had the additional distinction of All Columbia Honors for receiving an exceptionally high judging score that year.

Faculty adviser and Journalism/Communications Program Coordinator Mary Jo Shafer says she is proud of the students who contributed to the Observer, especially former Editor-in-Chief Isa Grullon of Lawrence. Grullon is now pursuing her bachelor’s at UMass Boston.

The NECC Observer, an award-winning newspaper published by journalism students, works to inform the college community, including students, faculty and staff. It also serves as a public forum for the Haverhill and Lawrence campuses and accepts letters and guest columns from the college community.

