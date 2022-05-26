Methuen Democrats Plan June 11 Spring Breakfast with Straw Poll

The Methuen City Democratic Committee is planning its Spring Breakfast.

The breakfast features a straw poll in which attendees cast votes for each Democratic State Primary contender. Democrats gather Saturday, June 11, from 9-11 a.m., at First Church Congregational, 26 Pleasant St., Methuen. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. Tickets are $25 each or $200 for a table of eight with a complimentary advertisement. Others may also advertise with spots starting at $50.

Checks are payable to Methuen Dems and may be mailed to Vice Chair Jim McCarty, 3 Hyder Ave., Methuen, MA 01844. Online contributions may be made here. More information is available by calling Methuen Democratic Committee Chairwoman Lisa Yarid Ferry at 978-376-9891 or emailing [email protected].

