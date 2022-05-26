Home Health VNA Awards Scholarship to Greater Lawrence Tech Senior

Home Health VNA recently awarded a scholarship Yeneli Tejada-Cruz of Lawrence for her “special combination of dedication and innate compassion for people in need.”

The $500 award, established in 1995, is presented annually in memory of former Home Health employee Lisa Santiago Ventura. Ventura died after being struck while driving to care for a patient. It is given to a graduating senior of Greater Lawrence Technical School where she was once a student.

Tejada-Cruz, who is graduating from the Health and Medical Assisting program at Greater Lawrence Technical School in Andover, plans to study nursing at Merrimack College in North Andover this fall. Theresa Hurley, lead instructor in the Health and Medical Assisting program, said “Being a CNA is a hard job, but Yeneli smiles when she talks about helping patients in her care.”

Tejada-Cruz has already received her OSHA, Home Health Aide, Caring for People with Alzheimer’s Disease, Basic Life Support, CPR and First Aid certifications. She works as both as a CNA at Sutton Hill Center in Andover and as a pharmacy technician at Walgreens in Lawrence.

