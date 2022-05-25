MakeIt Haverhill Accepts Award as Champion for Essex County

MakeIt Haverhill, a volunteer-operated organization focusing on innovative workforce development solutions, was recognized last week as a “Champion for Essex County.”

The organization, geared to residents of Haverhill’s Mount Washington neighborhood, was honored during Essex County Community Foundation’s eighth annual Celebration of Giving at North Shore Music Theatre in Beverly.

Tim Haynes, MakeIt Haverhill’s digital literacy and equity program leader, accepted the award alongside Christine Kwitchoff, the organization’s workforce development lead. Haynes thanked the Foundation Director of Strategic Initiatives, Community Leadership Kate Machet and the organization “for all of their incredible support as we just started our digital equity journey about a year ago, and their support has been incredible.”

“We want equity and inclusion for all Haverhill residents and for communities everywhere,” Haynes added. “And, as long as we can make a difference by giving our time and our love, we will lift up our neighbors. So, thank you very much.”

Foundation Board Chair John Colucci said the honored individuals and organizations embody the “triad of philanthropy.”

Besides MakeIT Haverhill, Doneeca Thurston, executive director of Lynn Museum/Lynn Arts, was recognized for her work as a creative leader, social activist and thoughtful mentor of Lynn-area youth. Salem residents Steve and Darcy Immerman were presented with the Foundation’s 2022 George Peabody Award for their combined philanthropic impact across Essex County. Together, the couple has touched dozens of local nonprofit organizations – including The Cabot, Salem Athenaeum, Northeast Arc, ECCF and many others.

