Campaign Notes: Haverhill Republicans Attend Convention, DeFranco Kicks Off Senate Run

Haverhill Republican Committee delegation to the state convention were, from left, Chair Jeri Levasseur; and members Barbara Greenwood, former chair; Jack Roy, Taylor Roy and Merrimac Committee member, Helen Spurling.

Members of the Haverhill Republican Committee were in attendance last Saturday for the party’s convention.

Among those attending the convention at MassMutual Center in Springfield were Chair Jeri Levasseur, members Jack and Taylor Roy and Barbara Greenwood and Merrimac Committee member Helen Spurling.

Geoff Diehl was selected as the endorsed Republican candidate for governor.

In other campaign notes, Republican state senate hopeful Sal DeFranco kicked off his campaign last night at Maria’s Restaurant in downtown Haverhill. DeFranco is running in the reformatted Second Essex and Middlesex Senate District. As it stands now, he will face off in November against incumbent Sen. Barry R. Finegold. Finegold, an Andover Democrat, is running for re-election in the newly redistricted seat that includes Amesbury, Merrimac, Haverhill, North Andover, Andover, Tewksbury and Wilmington.

The final list of candidates in all state races will be completed by May 24, the deadline to complete certification of signatures on nomination papers

Sen. Diana DiZoglio was endorsed by the Massachusetts Nurses Association PAC and the Massachusetts AFL-CIO in her bid to become the state’s next auditor. She previously received endorsements from the National Association of Government Employee, UNITE HERE 26, IBEW Local 223, Boston Carmen’s Union, Iron Workers Local 7, Machinists District 15, MBTA Inspectors Union, Operating Engineers Local 4, Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, Teamsters Locals 170 and 25 and the Puerto Rican PAC of Lawrence.

