‘Savor Methuen’ Kicks Off Today as City Welcomes Restaurant Week

More than a dozen food establishments are participating in Methuen’s Restaurant Week, themed “Savor Methuen,” starting today.

Mayor Neil Perry welcomed the return of the event, taking place through Friday, May 27, and featuring specials during the week.

“After a long two-year absence, I am happy to report that Restaurant Week is back!” Perry said. “Our excellent food establishments have provided some great deals, which is welcome during a time when everything is costing us more,” he added.

Participating establishments include Bada Bing/Bada Boom Pizza, 32 Hampshire St.; Borrelli’s Italian Deli. 322 Merrimack St.; Ellie’s Farmhouse, 436 Broadway; Fireside Restaurant, 171 Pelham St.; Hickory Hill Golf Course, 200 North Lowell St.; Irish Cottage 17 Branch St.; Jersey Mike’s, 90 Pleasant Valley St.; Mann Orchards, 27 Pleasant Valley St.; Margaritas, 90 Pleasant Valley St.’ Millers Tavern, 105 Pleasant Valley St.’ Mi Mexico Lindo, 5 Pleasant St.; Pica’s Pub and Grill, 10 Ayer’s Village Road; Sandtrap Bar and Grill, 210 Howe St.; Savastano’s, 319 Merrimack St.; TGI Fridays, 90 Pleasant Valley St.; and Yalla Mediterranean Grill, 169 Merrimack St.

There is more at the city website, and the Methuen Restaurant Week Facebook page.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...