Haverhill Police Arrest Two in Connection with Missing Dorchester Dog ‘Chica’

Haverhill Police last week arrested two in connection with the alleged theft of a two-month-old dog in Dorchester earlier this month.

Arrested on warrants last Thursday afternoon were 40-year-old Stella F. Cleghorn and 55-year-old Stephen M. Cook, both of 14 Laurier St., Haverhill, according to a Haverhill Police log. Deputy Police Chief Stephen J. Doherty Jr. confirmed Saturday the arrests were related to the May 2 theft of American Bulldog “Chica.” The pair were also each charged with possessing a firearm without FID cards and unlicensed possession of ammunition.

The Haverhill connection was not immediately known when the missing puppy made Boston news after Missing Dogs Massachusetts made a plea for Chica’s safe return.

“Chica…was safely reunited with her worried family last night in the wee hours of the morning!” Missing Dogs Massachusetts posted Friday on social media.

Cleghorn and Cook were arraigned in Haverhill District Court Friday morning.

According to its website, Missing Dogs Massachusetts “is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization that works to reunite missing and found dogs with their families.” The group says it “works cooperatively with animal control officers, rescues, shelters, law enforcement and the media.” Its website, missingdogsmass.com, includes forms to report lost or found dogs.

