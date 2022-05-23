Bethany Communities Plans Artist Café During Haverhill Art Walk

The upcoming Artist Café is a celebration of the arts featuring the creative work of residents of Bethany Communities.

As part of the Haverhill Art Walk, the Artist Café provides residents, friends and guests an opportunity to experience diverse projects that have been produced throughout the year. It takes place Saturday, June 11, from 3-6 p.m., at 10 Phoenix Row, Haverhill, in the first-floor activities room.

The Artist Café is a result of individual instruction and group workshops taught by area artists and practitioners including Margaret Lukas, master’s candidate in Art Therapy from Lesley University; Jenny Arndt, freelance artist; Linda Maxwell, retired resident service coordinator with Bethany Communities; Bill Cantwell, former editor for the Eagle-Tribune and Haverhill Gazette; Cynthia Smith, of Element Care; and Diane Moonoogian, resident of Bethany Communities.

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be available. Those who wish to learn more may call Beth Grady Morrow at 978-374-2160 or email her at [email protected].

