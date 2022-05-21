I-495 Construction Update: Lane Closings Begin Sunday Night

A stretch of Interstate 495 in Haverhill, between Ward Hill and River Street, remains the center of attention this week as the final phase of the twin bridge replacement project continues.

Officials of the state Department of Transportation say there will be various day and night lane and ramp closings beginning Sunday night. Scheduled work includes removal of a temporary barrier, excavation, paving and installation of sign foundations, guardrails and pavement markings.

Double left lane closings on I-495 south begin Sunday, May 22, and continue nightly from 10 p.m.-5 a.m., through Wednesday morning, between exits 107, River Street, and 106, Ward Hill. On the northbound side, double left lanes close between the same exits Sunday, May 22, from 10 p.m.-5 a.m.

There will be alternating double left and right lane closings northbound in this area overnight Monday, followed by double right lane closings Tuesday, May 24, through Thursday, May 26.

During the day, there is a single left lane closing on I-495 northbound, Monday, May 23, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., and single right lane closing northbound Tuesday, May 24, through Thursday, May 26, from 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., each day.

There are associated nighttime on and off ramp closings affecting River Street and Ward Hill. Detours will be in place.

When all northbound lanes open, there will be a dedicated, exit only lane, for River Street and Routes 110 and 113.

