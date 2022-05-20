Chemalys Receive UMass Lowell Chancellor’s Medals for Public Service and Civic Engagement

John Chemaly, senior vice president of corporate strategies at PrideStar EMS, and his wife Linda were honored last Friday night for their commitments to UMass Lowell.

As WHAV previously reported, the Chemalys were scheduled to be honored along with Haverhill native, award-winning and best-selling author Andre Dubus III; Lowell City Manager Eileen Donoghue and her husband, John O’Connor; and Lowell General Hospital. The Chemalys received the Chancellor’s Award for Public Service and Community Engagement during UMass Lowell Commencement Friday, May 13, at the Tsongas Center.

“It’s all very humbling. Linda and I are honored to help represent all the wonderful people who do good things in the City of Lowell, and throughout the Greater Merrimack Valley,” John Chemaly said.

The Chemalys of Chelmsford served as members of the Commencement Host Committee from 2009 to 2012 and in 2014. They are also members of the True Blue Society, celebrating UMass Lowell’s most loyal donors. John Chemaly also served as a member of the university’s Local Leaders group in 2011.

Retiring UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney said “John and Linda’s ongoing support of the university, as well as their longstanding personal and professional commitments to improving the quality of life in the Merrimack Valley, makes the entire university proud of their service.”

Chemaly co-founded Trinity EMS and served as its president until Trinity merged with PrideStar EMS last fall.

