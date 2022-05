Spring has arrived and the wildflowers are back at Haverhill’s Tattersall Farm.

Roland “Boot” Boutwell leads a walk through the meadows and forests at the farm Sunday, May 22, from 3-5 p.m., at 542 North Broadway. The freelance naturalist will focus on the identification of spring wildflowers as well as other plants not in bloom just now. He will also discuss interesting natural history and lore about the plants.

There is a suggested donation of $10.

