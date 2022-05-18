Labor Secretary Walsh Addresses Graduates Saturday at Endicott College Commencement

Former Boston Mayor and U.S. Secretary of Labor Martin J. “Marty” Walsh is scheduled to speak during Saturday’s 2022 Endicott College Commencement.

Walsh will also receive an honorary doctorate during the 82nd commencement ceremony, taking place Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m., at the college’s Hempstead Stadium.

“Secretary Walsh’s commitment to equity and creating jobs for all people—first in the Commonwealth, and now nationally—is the very embodiment of an Endicott education, which is defined by internships and experiential learning,” said Endicott College President Steven R. DiSalvo.

Born and raised in the Boston neighborhood of Dorchester by immigrant parents, Walsh is a survivor of Burkitt lymphoma and is a proud member of the recovery community who has worked to expand addiction treatment throughout his career. While working full-time as a legislator, he returned to school to earn a degree in Political Science at Boston College.

Walsh joined the Laborers Union Local 223 at 21 and, from 2011 to 2013, he led the Building and Construction Trades Council, where he established a program called Building Pathways that became a model for increasing diversity in the workplace and providing good career opportunities for women and people of color.

He was elected as a state representative for one of the most diverse districts in Massachusetts in 1997. He was the 54th Mayor of Boston, a role he held from Jan. 6, 2014 to March 22, 2021. Walsh was sworn in as President Joe Biden’s 29th secretary of labor last year.

