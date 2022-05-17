Registration Opens for AHEPA Acropolis Annual Greek American Golf Tournament June 18

AHEPA Acropolis Chapter 39 of Haverhill is planning its annual Greek American Golf Tournament to support local charities and scholarships.

The tournament takes place Saturday, June 18, with registration beginning at 7 a.m., at Apple Hill Golf Course, Route 107, in East Kingston, N.H.

A foursome is $580, while single golfer admission is $150. Registration includes lunch, silent auction, gift bag, awards and raffle prizes. There are also sponsorships available starting at $100. Considered to be among the best tournaments in the area, committee members urge golfers to register early to reserve a foursome. Once the tournament fills up, no additional golfers are permitted.

A registration form and more information are available online at ahepa39.org.

