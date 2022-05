The history of the Pentucket Burial Ground, founded in 1660, and some of Haverhill’s most famous residents buried there, will be told during an early evening walk tomorrow.

It is an opportunity to learn about some of the famous people and colonial events that shaped Haverhill. The tour takes place tomorrow, Tuesday, May 17, 6 p.m., at the Pentucket Burial Ground, off Water Street.

Space is limited and registration required. To reserve a spot, email Jen Turner at [email protected].

