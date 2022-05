Supervisors of the Checklist for Plaistow, N.H., advise residents they have until the end of the month to register or change or declare a party affiliation before primary day.

The Supervisors meet to perform updates and accept applications for voter registration Tuesday May 31, from 7-7:30 p.m., at the town clerk’s office, 145 Main St.

The filing period for candidacy for the state primary election and general election takes place June 1 -10.

Residents may check party affiliation online here.

