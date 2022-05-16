Palovich Becomes Senior Vice President, Commercial Lending Team Leader at Pentucket Bank

Stacey Palovich recently joined Pentucket Bank as senior vice president and commercial lending team leader.

Palovich, of Boxford, brings more than 10 years of commercial lending experience working with businesses from around New England. Her primary role is to develop and deepen current loan relationships with the bank’s commercial clients while identifying new business loan opportunities in and around the Merrimack Valley and Southern New Hampshire.

“We already have a very talented group of commercial lenders here at Pentucket Bank. As we look to expand our market presence, Stacey’s proven record of leading her teams to top sales performance will only strengthen the entire commercial lending area and the bank’s performance,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer Stephen Jaskelevicus.

Palovich is a graduate of SUNY University at Buffalo. She is a volunteer with Salem Sound Coastwatch, the Center for Women and Enterprise and the Community Giving Tree.

